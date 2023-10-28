BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $2.86 Million Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Humana by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Humana by 8.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 40.5% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 13.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,081,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Humana by 208.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,330,000 after buying an additional 29,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Humana from $615.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.10.

HUM opened at $510.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $489.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $487.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $423.29 and a one year high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. Humana had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $26.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.21%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

