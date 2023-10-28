Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 98,797.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 394,005,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,366,034,000 after acquiring an additional 393,607,491 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,909,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,734,826,000 after buying an additional 4,470,179 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after buying an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,452,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,345,097,000 after buying an additional 440,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,196,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,476,358,000 after buying an additional 1,780,489 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $76.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.02. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.87 and a 1 year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.05.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GILD

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.