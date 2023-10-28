The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Holdings Trimmed by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,480 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.13% of Cooper Companies worth $25,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.67.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

NYSE:COO opened at $306.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $257.28 and a 12 month high of $399.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $337.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.22.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.01. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $930.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.