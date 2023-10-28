Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Holdings Reduced by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 300,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,194 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $26,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $370,013,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,706.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,193,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,098 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,963 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 66.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 33.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,896,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,840,000 after acquiring an additional 984,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

OTIS stock opened at $76.14 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $69.12 and a 12 month high of $91.33. The firm has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.25.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 41.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.29.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

