WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 466 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

WNY Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth $300,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 122,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,348,000 after buying an additional 12,869 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ITA stock opened at $107.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.96.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.