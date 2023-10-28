Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Holdings Increased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 160.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,352 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $7,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $512,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $57.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.64. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $66.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

