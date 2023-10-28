RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Purchased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,285 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in RH were worth $28,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RH. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter worth $170,133,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the second quarter worth $125,815,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of RH by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,864,000 after acquiring an additional 352,456 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 17.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,981,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,653,000 after acquiring an additional 289,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of RH by 239.4% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 288,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,204,000 after purchasing an additional 203,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RH

In other news, Director Carlos Alberini sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.42, for a total transaction of $7,760,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,916 shares in the company, valued at $6,803,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

RH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $213.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.28. RH has a one year low of $212.08 and a one year high of $406.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.23.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $1.30. RH had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 54.78%. The business had revenue of $800.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.89 million. On average, analysts predict that RH will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of RH in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $355.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $460.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.53.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

