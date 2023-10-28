Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Acquires 40,915 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,915 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.23% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $29,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 360.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 10,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $16,029,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $97.63 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.45 and a 12-month high of $116.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

