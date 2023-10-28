Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Purchased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,220 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $31,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,721,766,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108,062 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth $96,942,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 930,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,165,000 after acquiring an additional 509,220 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 446.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 581,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,108,000 after acquiring an additional 474,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 37.6% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,018,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,177,000 after acquiring an additional 278,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

RGA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.18.

Shares of RGA opened at $145.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.94 and its 200-day moving average is $142.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $156.08.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.32%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

