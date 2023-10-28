Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 129,569 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 129,569 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.76% of Federal Signal worth $29,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,390,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,846,000. Aperture Investors LLC boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 366.3% during the first quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 435,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,600,000 after buying an additional 341,974 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 12.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,582,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $139,994,000 after buying an additional 280,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 503.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 228,909 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,409,000 after buying an additional 190,964 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Federal Signal from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Insider Transactions at Federal Signal

In other news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 17,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $1,087,058.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 555,741 shares in the company, valued at $34,044,693.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $57.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.45. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.44 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

See Also

