WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 425 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

WNY Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $145.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.67 and a 200-day moving average of $156.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.16. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1-year low of $142.46 and a 1-year high of $176.75.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

