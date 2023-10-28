1,930 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Purchased by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,751,918,000 after purchasing an additional 471,765,932 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,594,894,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,254,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,985,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7,396,755.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,728,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $855,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,861,240 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $96.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.58. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.03 and a 12 month high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.03.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

