Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $52.12 Million Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 674,342 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,036 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $52,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in PulteGroup by 98.1% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $71.93 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.06 and a 12 month high of $86.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 5.20%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

