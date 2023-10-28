Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 40.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.8% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 9.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AGI shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Desjardins started coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price objective on Alamos Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average of $12.31.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $256.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

