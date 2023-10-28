EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,286 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EME. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 562.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 978,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,087,000 after purchasing an additional 830,522 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,262,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $367,825,000 after acquiring an additional 760,499 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,867,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,859,000 after acquiring an additional 320,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,271,000 after acquiring an additional 264,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $205.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.55 and a 12 month high of $227.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.41.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.90. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 6.28%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

