Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $225.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.62. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.24 and a 12-month high of $304.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $255.47 and its 200-day moving average is $271.27.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,620 shares of company stock worth $2,592,820 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

