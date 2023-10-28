WealthShield Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

WealthShield Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $474,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 7,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXN stock opened at $56.83 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $64.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.