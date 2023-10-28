BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 115,637 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 115,637 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after buying an additional 731,841 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,924,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,540,000 after buying an additional 3,468,195 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,994,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $987,846,000 after purchasing an additional 374,257 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,575,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $675,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,270 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,852,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,123,000 after purchasing an additional 516,491 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

In other Edison International news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $803,944.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,914.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edison International Stock Down 2.7 %

Edison International stock opened at $61.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.64 and its 200 day moving average is $68.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Edison International has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $74.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EIX

Edison International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.