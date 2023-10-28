RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. CIBC cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

NYSE:NEM opened at $38.97 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $34.81 and a one year high of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.01.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -166.67%.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $401,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,572.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,366 shares of company stock worth $1,738,008. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

