BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Reduces Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,201 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 53,903 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 99,916.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $270,356,404,000 after purchasing an additional 869,450,462 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 30,077.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,140,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 29,554.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,109,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.07.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:HD opened at $276.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $309.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

