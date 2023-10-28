Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 34.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 2.6 %

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $89.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $160.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Institutional Trading of Cullen/Frost Bankers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Featured Articles

