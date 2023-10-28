WNY Asset Management LLC Invests $557,000 in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 270.1% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 39.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $131,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $57.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $49.67 and a 12 month high of $64.11.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

