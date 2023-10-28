WNY Asset Management LLC Has $577,000 Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 9,225 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BGY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth about $58,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000.

NYSE BGY opened at $4.70 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $5.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

