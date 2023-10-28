Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,218 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 6.80% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF worth $7,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $651,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $528,000.

NYSEARCA SPD opened at $25.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.84 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.66. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.73 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.74.

The Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (SPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to US large-cap stocks while applying a downside options overlay strategy. SPD was launched on Sep 3, 2020 and is managed by Simplify.

