Cwm LLC Decreases Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,728 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $6,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Tobam increased its stake in shares of BCE by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 14,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of BCE by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $36.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $48.38. The company has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.62.

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). BCE had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 151.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BCE

About BCE

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.