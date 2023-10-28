Cwm LLC Reduces Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,550 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $7,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $3,511,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHKP opened at $131.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.36. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $117.18 and a 1-year high of $138.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. OTR Global lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.77.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

