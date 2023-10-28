Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 7,726 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,726 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $23,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.3% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.6% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Windham Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.6% during the first quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.7% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSA opened at $238.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $234.93 and a fifty-two week high of $316.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 51.97%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.83.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

