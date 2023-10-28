Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 79,720 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,271,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,720 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.33% of Avangrid worth $48,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 480.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AGR. TheStreet lowered shares of Avangrid from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Avangrid from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avangrid has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

AGR stock opened at $29.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.47. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $44.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.32 and its 200 day moving average is $36.16.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 6.55%. Avangrid’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.54%.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

