Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $64.15 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 152,821 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Caterpillar worth $64,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 673.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 7,702 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 29.0% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.3% during the second quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $238.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $270.86 and a 200-day moving average of $250.24. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $293.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 32.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total value of $2,078,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total value of $2,078,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,684,931.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,503 shares of company stock valued at $13,631,970 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

