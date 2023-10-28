NewSquare Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $630,466,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $607,393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 325.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,369 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 484.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $399,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,213 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 91,832.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,964,000 after buying an additional 1,384,829 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.53.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $238.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The company has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,590,829.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

