Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,212,606 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 941,769 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.83% of Kinross Gold worth $48,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Kinross Gold stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KGC. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.60 to $6.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.07.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

