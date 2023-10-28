BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,834 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 16,486 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 553.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.54.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $228.82 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $151.34 and a one year high of $270.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $254.19 and a 200-day moving average of $245.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $57.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.73%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

