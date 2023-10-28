Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 77,976 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 205,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,976 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $46,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $261.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The firm has a market cap of $139.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.45%.

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.83.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

