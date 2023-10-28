The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 13,241 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its stake in Home Depot by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 4,337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 980 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE HD opened at $276.47 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $347.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $309.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.