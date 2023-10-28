37,395 Shares in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,395 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank by 5.3% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 11,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HDB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

HDB opened at $56.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.09. The firm has a market cap of $104.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $56.15 and a twelve month high of $71.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

