Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 79,609 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 23.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 418,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,609 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $55,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in International Business Machines by 138,904.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,379,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,768,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in International Business Machines by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,209,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,120,034,000 after acquiring an additional 235,143 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017,849 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

NYSE:IBM opened at $142.52 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

