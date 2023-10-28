Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 530 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,174,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,498 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,378,000 after acquiring an additional 980,125 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,024,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,035,000 after buying an additional 886,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,085,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

Procore Technologies stock opened at $61.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -32.97 and a beta of 0.67. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $76.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.52.

Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.13. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.16% and a negative net margin of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $228.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.69 million. Analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 29,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $1,862,337.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 843,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,084,150.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 29,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $1,862,337.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 843,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,084,150.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $213,342.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,809.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 365,678 shares of company stock worth $24,150,138 over the last ninety days. 39.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PCOR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.20.

Procore Technologies Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

