Advisors Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 51.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.6% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.0 %

ULTA opened at $379.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.02 and a twelve month high of $556.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $401.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $449.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.61.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.