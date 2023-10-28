Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $256.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Alamos Gold’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

AGI opened at $12.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.12. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $14.12.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamos Gold

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 8.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 1,006.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Further Reading

