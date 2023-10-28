Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.77 EPS

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77, Briefing.com reports. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ META opened at $296.73 on Friday. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $330.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $303.54 and a 200-day moving average of $281.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $763.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $223,844.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,494,328.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $1,253,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,277,394. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $223,844.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,494,328.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,867 shares of company stock valued at $12,458,522 in the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

