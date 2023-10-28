Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,027 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 106.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $34.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.48. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $29.43 and a 1-year high of $51.33.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.