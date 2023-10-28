Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,656,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,317,362 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,211,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,385,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,630,000 after purchasing an additional 435,368 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 374.5% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 468,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 369,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noble Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,283,000.

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $63.01 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $74.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.99.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

