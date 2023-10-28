Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases 450 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNY. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth $14,911,080,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 289.1% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 2,270.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Sanofi Stock Down 19.1 %

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $43.13 on Friday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $42.23 and a fifty-two week high of $57.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.17.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.47 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 27.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

