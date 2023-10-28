Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 1,128 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMLP. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $41.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $35.68 and a 1 year high of $43.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.23.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

