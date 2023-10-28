Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Cuts Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 170.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

NYSE:BTI opened at $28.98 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $42.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BTI. Argus downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

