Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $534,000 Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 62.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 27,271 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Down 1.5 %

WMB opened at $34.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average of $32.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $36.22. The company has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

