Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $595,000 Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 49,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 26,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 306.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 26,602 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $38.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $46.60.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

