Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 3,597 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,597 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 68,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 197,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,325,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of PRU opened at $88.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.81. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on PRU shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.91.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

