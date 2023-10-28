Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,249,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 273,892 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 1.96% of RPC worth $30,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of RPC by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in RPC by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in RPC by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in RPC by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in RPC by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. 36.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RES shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of RPC from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RPC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RPC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

RPC Price Performance

NYSE RES opened at $8.44 on Friday. RPC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.94. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.74.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $330.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.70 million. RPC had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 27.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

RPC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

About RPC



RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Further Reading

