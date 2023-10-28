Van ECK Associates Corp Has $28.67 Million Stock Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,182,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.39% of GameStop worth $28,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GME. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in GameStop by 366.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in GameStop in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in GameStop by 323.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in GameStop in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in GameStop in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 39.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GameStop Price Performance

GME stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. GameStop Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at GameStop

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. GameStop had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $65,030.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 81,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,495.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $65,030.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 81,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,495.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Cheng purchased 4,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.64 per share, for a total transaction of $84,107.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,019.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,872 shares of company stock valued at $260,835. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of GameStop from $6.20 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Featured Articles

